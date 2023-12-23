Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) -The Ocala Police Department confirms one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting inside a shopping mall in Ocala, Florida.

According to WCJB, authorities confirm two people were shot inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon at 3:40. A man was killed in the shooting. A woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the deceased victim was the target. The gunman ran away from the mall after the shooting leaving his weapon behind. Officers described him as a Black man wearing a black colored hoodie, pants, and a mask.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and will remain locked down for 12 hours as officers investigate.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Crysta Collins, 41, of Blakely was arrested on Thursday.
Arrest made in death of Blakely man
Early County Jail hosts annual Christmas party for inmates
Early County Jail reunites inmates with their families ahead of Christmas
Fraudsters are making a new attempt to get into your wallet to steal your joy during the...
Scams targeting Alabama Power customers rise during the holidays
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Lindsay Shiver headed to U.S. despite Bahamas murder charge

Latest News

Firefighters rescued her and quickly extinguished the fire, confining the damage only to her...
Dothan woman rescued from apartment fire
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas