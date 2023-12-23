Holiday programming changes on WTVY, WRGX

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are officially ready to to enter the Christmas holiday weekend and the fast track to the end of 2023.

With the holidays arriving, News4 will experience modified programming schedules for the next several days, and we want you to be aware of those changes!

Here is a look how News4′s local programming will look for the remainder of the year:

Saturday, December 23

News4 at 6 and News4 at 10 will air exclusively on WTVY (CBS)

No newscasts on WRGX (NBC)

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

No newscasts on WTVY or WRGX

Wiregrass Gives Back Year-End Special airing at 1:30 p.m. on WTVY

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

News4 Presents Enterprise Christmas Parade airing at 5 p.m. in place of News4 This Morning newscasts

No newscasts at noon (Live at Lunch), 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

News4 at 6 simulcast on WTVY and WRGX airing as scheduled

Wiregrass Gives Back Year-End Special airing at 6:30 p.m. on WRGX in place of newscast.

News4 at 10 simulcast on WTVY and WRGX airing as scheduled

Tuesday December 26 through Thursday, December 28

Normal newscast programming airing as scheduled

Friday, December 29

No News4 at 4 newscast on WTVY due to football

All other newscast programming airing as scheduled

Saturday, December 30

News4 at 6 and News4 at 10 will air exclusively on WTVY (CBS)

No newscasts on WRGX (NBC)

Sunday, December 31

No newscasts on WTVY or WRGX

Monday, January 1

Normal newscast programming airing as scheduled

For additional CBS and NBC broadcast programming information for WTVY and WRGX, click here to see our full programming schedule.

