Flu cases on the rise, tips on how to handle it quickly

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a magical time of year. Children are out for winter break, but some are spending their break in a way they don’t want to: being sick.

The CDC reports a rise in flu cases during the holiday season.

”Right now the hot virus of the day is influenza,” Dr. Nola Ernest with Enterprise Pediatric Clinic said.

Dr. Ernest said sometimes people get the flu confused with a bad cold, but in reality, it can affect your heart and lungs.

”It can affect almost any organ system in your body. We also see kids with profound muscle weakness, some that cannot even get out of bed because they feel so weak, we even see kids with infections around their hearts or even kids with neurological problems related to influenza,” Dr. Ernest expressed.

Parents filled up the clinic on Friday with their sick children. One mother said the symptoms her son is experiencing are far from being holly and jolly.

“A fever of 102. He tested positive for flu on Tuesday. He was pulling at his ears. He did not sleep well last night,” Cassey Calhoun, one concerned mother, said. “It’s stressful and tiring as you can see, we have not slept. And it’s hard because you can’t be around your family.”

Flu symptoms start with a fever on day 1. Diarrhea and sore throats could show up after. Health experts say to make sure you keep your child away from others.

“The reason we want to see them early is that there is some anti-viral medication that you can take for influenza in particular, and it will slow down the progression of any disease and may give your body a chance to catch back up,” Dr. Ernest said.

Ernest recommends that children older than six months get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu. RSV vaccines are for 8 months or younger infants, or adults and grandparents to protect them from contracting this disease.

