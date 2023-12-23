Wiregrass Gives Back
Early County Jail reunites inmates with their families ahead of Christmas

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY)- Being around loved ones this time of year is a tradition not everyone can celebrate.

In the spirit of the holidays, one Wiregrass jail took time to bring that joy to their inmates.

In Blakely, families filed into a room for a party with a special twist.

It’s a chance for inmates of the Early County Jail to spend time with their loved ones and open gifts, just like it was Christmas morning.

“It actually melts my heart to see the happiness of family,” Early County Sheriff William Price said.

Sheriff Price started the tradition 11 years ago. He says the holidays are a reminder of how important family is, even for those who are incarcerated.

“I am a real believer of Christmas. It is giving time and for the kids. Inmates are not bad people, they just made bad choices, and it is not the kid’s fault. I just want to make sure that every kid in my hometown has a good Christmas, whether their parents are incarcerated or not,” Price said.

People across Early County donated gifts for the inmates to give to their children.

“It speaks volumes about the community and how close-knit it really is,” the Sheriff said, adding,” I guarantee I live in the best community in the world... everyone in Early County and the city of Blakely community always contributes, hands down, no questions asked.”

Each child walked away with multiple gifts, brand-new bikes, and a fond memory just before Christmas.

