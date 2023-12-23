Dothan woman rescued from apartment fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Firefighters with the Dothan Fire Department rescued a 60-year-old woman after her apartment caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams, firefighters responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. regarding a fire at Alexander Court Apartments along Alexander Drive.

Firefighters reported that they heard a woman screaming from her apartment as they arrived.

Firefighters rescued her and quickly extinguished the fire, confining the damage to only her apartment.

The woman, suffering from smoke inhalation, was transported to a Dothan hospital.

Her current condition is unknown but not life-threatening.

