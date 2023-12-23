Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dothan woman rescued from apartment fire

Firefighters rescued her and quickly extinguished the fire, confining the damage only to her...
Firefighters rescued her and quickly extinguished the fire, confining the damage only to her apartment.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Firefighters with the Dothan Fire Department rescued a 60-year-old woman after her apartment caught fire early Saturday morning.

According to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams, firefighters responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. regarding a fire at Alexander Court Apartments along Alexander Drive.

Firefighters reported that they heard a woman screaming from her apartment as they arrived.

Firefighters rescued her and quickly extinguished the fire, confining the damage to only her apartment.

The woman, suffering from smoke inhalation, was transported to a Dothan hospital.

Her current condition is unknown but not life-threatening.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Crysta Collins, 41, of Blakely was arrested on Thursday.
Arrest made in death of Blakely man
Early County Jail hosts annual Christmas party for inmates
Early County Jail reunites inmates with their families ahead of Christmas
Fraudsters are making a new attempt to get into your wallet to steal your joy during the...
Scams targeting Alabama Power customers rise during the holidays
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Lindsay Shiver headed to U.S. despite Bahamas murder charge

Latest News

What are some of your favorite quotes from the movie "Elf"?
What's Trending?: Olympics merchandise for sale & "Elf" turns 20
The Dothan nonprofit organization helps provide meals to seniors and families in need.
Turkeys from Heaven are in dire need of volunteers and donations
It's never fun spending your winter break sick, but that's exactly the case for many children...
Flu cases on the rise, tips on how to handle it quickly
It's never fun spending your winter break sick, but that's exactly the case for many children...
Flu cases on the rise in the Wiregrass
The Dothan nonprofit organization helps provide meals to seniors and families in need.
Turkeys from Heaven in dire need of volunteers and donations