Warmer, Then Wet For Christmas

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air moves in for the weekend with cloudiness to increase on Christmas Eve. Showers arrive late, with rain likely for Christmas morning and midday. We’re watching for the potential of a few strong thunderstorms, followed by colder air later in the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Increasing cloudiness, showers late. Low: 50° High: 68° 20%

MON: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 59° High: 66° 90%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 64° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 60° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 60° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.