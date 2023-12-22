Wiregrass Gives Back
Warmer, Then Wet For Christmas

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Warmer air moves in for the weekend with cloudiness to increase on Christmas Eve. Showers arrive late, with rain likely for Christmas morning and midday. We’re watching for the potential of a few strong thunderstorms, followed by colder air later in the week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°.  Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 70°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 50°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Increasing cloudiness, showers late. Low: 50° High: 68° 20%

MON: Scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 59° High: 66° 90%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 64° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 60° 10%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 39° High: 60° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 35° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

