Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Southeast Health hold open house to showcase new pediatric unit

Wiregrass-area families now have a closer-to-access location for their child’s medical needs.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass-area families now have a closer-to-access location for their child’s medical needs.

Southeast Health Medical Center held an open house on Thursday to showcase their new pediatric unit, allowing people to come in and see the facility first-hand and get a glimpse at the hospital’s latest advancement in patient care.

The unit is equipped with six rooms, each with expanded space to accommodate family members who may be staying with their child. That added space makes it that much easier for families to cut down on travel during pediatric treatments.

“We can keep a lot here and we can do a lot here,” said Eric Ex, a pediatric hospitalist at Southeast Health. “We have a committed crew of nurses and support staff who have a real commitment to making sure we can keep things here locally. Not everything has to be transferred out.”

The new facility also has a play area for children receiving care, a useful tool for them to take their minds off of treatment for their medical issues.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Durwood Ard, 72, was a businessman who lived in the area for several decades.
Plea for help solving this man’s murder
An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a...
Victim identified in Blakely death investigation
Dothan Leisure Services director Alison Hall says increased salaries are the reason for the...
Water World admission prices to increase in 2024

Latest News

Proposed legislation will cut through red tape and make police body and dash camera video more...
Alabama lawmaker proposes bill to make police video more accessible
The monuments were destroyed when a tornado went through Abbeville in June.
Monument for fallen Henry County veterans closer to being restored
Wiregrass-area families now have a closer-to-access location for their child’s medical needs.
Southeast Health hold open house to showcase new pediatric unit
FILE - Vin Diesel poses during the premiere of Fast and Furious 8, in Paris, April 5, 2017. ...
Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit
Lindsay Shiver headed to U.S. despite Bahamas murder charge