Southeast Health hold open house to showcase new pediatric unit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass-area families now have a closer-to-access location for their child’s medical needs.

Southeast Health Medical Center held an open house on Thursday to showcase their new pediatric unit, allowing people to come in and see the facility first-hand and get a glimpse at the hospital’s latest advancement in patient care.

The unit is equipped with six rooms, each with expanded space to accommodate family members who may be staying with their child. That added space makes it that much easier for families to cut down on travel during pediatric treatments.

“We can keep a lot here and we can do a lot here,” said Eric Ex, a pediatric hospitalist at Southeast Health. “We have a committed crew of nurses and support staff who have a real commitment to making sure we can keep things here locally. Not everything has to be transferred out.”

The new facility also has a play area for children receiving care, a useful tool for them to take their minds off of treatment for their medical issues.

