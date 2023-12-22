Wiregrass Gives Back
Programming changes coming at start of 2024

THE365, a new digital network, launches Jan. 1 on WTVY 4.5
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 2024 will bring some changes to WTVY’s programming lineup.

Starting on New Year’s Day, broadcasting of Circle Country will end on WTVY 4.5 in order to provide a fresh alternative to our viewers. Circle will still be available for free on streaming platforms such as Roku and Samsung TV.

As a result of the programming change, WTVY will begin broadcasting THE365 which features blockbuster movies from Black entertainers such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch THE365 for free on WTVY 4.5 starting on January 1, 2024.

Here is a list of channels you can watch THE365 according to your cable provider:

Comcast - 228

WOW - 207

Spectrum - 302

Cspire - 110

