Monument for fallen Henry County veterans closer to being restored

The monuments were destroyed when a tornado went through Abbeville in June.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Broken monuments at Henry County Veterans Memorial Park are being fixed.

A few months ago, the Henry County Commission and community members began raising funds to replace five monuments dedicated to fallen soldiers.

Those monuments were destroyed when the June tornado went through Abbeville.

Now, County Commission Chairman David Money says thanks to an overwhelming amount of community support, those monuments will soon be replaced.

“Our office just put out a plea to the public, ‘If you would like to be a part of the restoration of this, let me know,’ and within just a few weeks, we had over $7,500 turned into us,” Money said.

According to Money, a few weeks ago Alabama State Representative Rick Rehm managed to get about $10,000 in state funding for the repairs.

Donations racked up to nearly $18,000. Money not used for the monuments will be used for the upkeep.

“You can’t put a price on it. These are people who gave their lives for this country and our county, and we want to give them the respect and remember them in a way we should,” Money said.

As for the monuments, they have been completed and are ready to be installed.

