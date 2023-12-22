How to detect leaks during the freezing temperatures.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Temperatures in the Wiregrass have been hitting some freezing lows over the last week. With that comes some major affects to your pipes, and sometimes your water meter

Water meters play an important role in your household. They tell you how many gallons of water you are using.

“You can utilize your water meter by checking the dial, there are a couple of meters. Some of the older ones have a dial that looks like a clock hand that goes around. The newer ones are digital so when you pull the lid up it is solar powered,” Jeremy Skonitzki, the owner of Ski’s Plumbing Dothan, said.

Skonitzki said if your water meter starts to change numbers and you aren’t using any water, that water is leaking somewhere.

“Check for any wet spots in the yard, you could have a possible leak out in the yard. If you have a green patch of grass it could be from the water meter towards your house possibly somewhere,” Skonitzki said.

Freezing temperatures can cause your pipes to burst if you don’t take the proper precautions.

“Number one is toilets. That is the number one thing to check first (if you have a leak) is if you take a flashlight and look in the bowl of the toilet and you see ripples in the water,” Skonitzki said.

If you do see where the leak is coming from, turn off your water valve and call for help. He said if you have experience with that line of work, you can fix any leaks on your own, but never hesitate to call a professional if your knowledge is limited.

Skonitzki and Ski’s Plumbing Dothan can be one of those professional options, and you can give them a call at (334) 405-5994.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.