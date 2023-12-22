Holmes County nonprofit delivers gifts, food to families of trustees

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A nonprofit’s angel tree wrapped up as a big success.

Thursday evening, Eye of Hope Recovery Advocates delivered their gifts and meals from the Chase’s Angels program.

The gifts donated are given to the children of trustees in the Holmes and Washington County jails.

While they normally receive gifts and stockings, this year, the families also received a collection of food to make Christmas dinner.

“People were taking pictures of the angels and putting the angels back on the tree, then they would turn in the stuff they bought back into the store,” said Savannah Ganey, a member of Eye of Hope. “The store would let us know we had more gifts in, and it would have a name on it with the angel it was bought for, but that was it. We don’t know who bought some of the stuff, they just did it to do it.”

Eye of Hope is looking to add more jails and partner with other businesses in the upcoming years.

