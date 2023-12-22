Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Holmes County nonprofit delivers gifts, food to families of trustees

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A nonprofit’s angel tree wrapped up as a big success.

Thursday evening, Eye of Hope Recovery Advocates delivered their gifts and meals from the Chase’s Angels program.

The gifts donated are given to the children of trustees in the Holmes and Washington County jails.

While they normally receive gifts and stockings, this year, the families also received a collection of food to make Christmas dinner.

“People were taking pictures of the angels and putting the angels back on the tree, then they would turn in the stuff they bought back into the store,” said Savannah Ganey, a member of Eye of Hope. “The store would let us know we had more gifts in, and it would have a name on it with the angel it was bought for, but that was it. We don’t know who bought some of the stuff, they just did it to do it.”

Eye of Hope is looking to add more jails and partner with other businesses in the upcoming years.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Durwood Ard, 72, was a businessman who lived in the area for several decades.
Plea for help solving this man’s murder
An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a...
Victim identified in Blakely death investigation
Dothan Leisure Services director Alison Hall says increased salaries are the reason for the...
Water World admission prices to increase in 2024

Latest News

The monuments were destroyed when a tornado went through Abbeville in June.
Monument for fallen Henry County veterans closer to being restored
Wiregrass-area families now have a closer-to-access location for their child’s medical needs.
Southeast Health hold open house to showcase new pediatric unit
Eye of Hope spreading Christmas cheer with Chase's Angel program
Southeast Health Medical Center held an open house on Thursday to showcase their new pediatric...
Southeast Health hold open house to showcase new pediatric unit