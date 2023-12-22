Dry and Warm Weekend, Stormy Christmas

SYNOPSIS – Our morning is starting off a little warmer than the last several mornings due to some cloud cover that continued to hang around from the overnight hours. We’ll see a little more sunshine for the next couple of afternoons, and that should turn us noticeably warmer through the weekend. That sets the stage for a round of showers and thunderstorms for Christmas Day, then things start turning cooler again as skies clear back out into the middle of next week.

TODAY – Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. High near 67°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – A few clouds. Low near 44°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – A few high clouds. High near 70°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 67° 20% PM

MON: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59° High: 66° 90%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 64°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 58°

THU: Sunny with a few high clouds. Low: 36° High: 56°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

