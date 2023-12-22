Dothan Police encourages everyone to be safe when out shopping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas is only a few days away, and people are out and about shopping for gifts as we inch closer to the big day. Dothan Police Department encourages everyone to stay vigilant.

DPD says if you are out and about shopping, be aware of your surroundings. Keep your belongings close to you, and try not to flash a lot of money while you are out.

Sergeant Tim Mullis said they will have extra patrol out for everyone’s safety.

“Do not leave valuables in your car, particularly where it is visible. If you have to leave something in your car, put it in your trunk or in the back covered up with something,” Sergeant Mullis said.

“We have our regular shifts on duty but starting right after Thanksgiving we have additional traffic, and holiday units patrolling shopping centers. So we do have more units out and about.”

Sergeant Mullis said do not hesitate to call Dothan Police Department for any questions, or if you are questioning your safety.

