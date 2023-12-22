Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before Christmas" at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children’s National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.

The first lady read the children “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” as the president waved and flashed smiles at the children and their family members. President Biden also thanked the hospital staff for their work and encouraged the children and their parents to “keep the faith.”

“Next Christmas when I see you, maybe I’ll see you at the White House,” Biden told the children.

The visit continued an 81-year annual tradition, that dates back to first lady Bess Truman, of presidents’ wives bringing holiday cheer to children who are too ill to be at home on Christmas. President Biden has joined his wife at Children’s National during her holiday visit each of the last three years.

The Bidens on Saturday are scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Md., where they will stay through Christmas Day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Lindsay Shiver headed to U.S. despite Bahamas murder charge
Crysta Collins, 41, of Blakely was arrested on Thursday.
Arrest made in death of Blakely man
The obstacle of blindness was not enough to stop the brothers, who recently graduated from...
Enterprise twins overcome obstacles to graduate from Troy University
A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman

Latest News

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas.
3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas
News4's Jacklynn Lambert talks with Bellringer Tennie Bradshaw about the importance of the Red...
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign update
News4's Beyla Walker talks with Alabama Power Senior Communications Specialist Teisha Wallace...
Scams targeting Alabama Power customers rise during the holidays
Crysta Collins is charged in connection with the death of Terrance Davis, who was discovered...
Woman charged in Blakely murder investigation
A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas