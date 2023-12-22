ACC sues Florida State as legal battle with FSU Board of Trustees heightens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has officially sued Florida State’s Board of Trustees. That’s according to court documents filed on Thursday at Mecklenburg County Court.

According to the court documents, the lawsuit against FSU was filed around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday.

The lawsuit is in response to FSU Board of Trustees’ lawsuit against the ACC.

The 33-paged lawsuit states “At its core, this case involves the legal promises of Florida State and its obligations to the Conference to which it has belonged and from which it has profited from for more than 30 year. In 2013 and 2016, Florida State, along with the other Members of the ACC, agreed to and executed a ‘Grants of Rights’ through which it transferred the exclusive media rights to all its ‘home’ games contests to the Conference (the ‘Media Rights’). Florida State and the other Members of the ACC made these grants so that the Conference could negotiate a long-term contract and agreements with ESPN. By aggregating these collective Media Rights in the Conference, the Members were able to realize more value from those Media Rights than if they had each attempted to market them separately.”

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips and Chairman of Board of Directors Jim Ryan, released an official statement following the Board of Trustees’ meeting.

The statement reads:

“Florida State’s decision to file action against the Conference is in direct conflict with their longstanding obligations and is a clear violation of their legal commitments to the other members of the Conference. All ACC members, including Florida State, willingly and knowingly re-signed the current Grant of Rights in 2016, which is wholly enforceable and binding through 2036. Each university has benefited from this agreement, receiving millions of dollars in revenue and neither Florida State nor any other institution, has ever challenged its legitimacy. “As a league, we are proud of the successes of our student-athletes and that the ACC has won the most NCAA National Championships over the past two and half years while also achieving the highest graduation success and academic performance rates among all FBS conferences, so it is especially disappointing that FSU would choose to pursue this unprecedented and overreaching approach. “We are confident that the Grant of Rights, which has been honored by all other universities who signed similar agreements, will be affirmed by the courts and the Conference’s legal counsel will vigorously enforce the agreement in the best interests of the ACC’s current and incoming members.”

Read the full lawsuit below:

