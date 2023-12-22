Abbeville alum, Jax State standout declares for NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Abbeville Yellowjacket with seven years of experience at the collegiate level is ready to take the next step in his career on the gridiron, as he declares for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville State’s Jeremiah Harris took to social media on Thursday to announce his declaration for the pro draft, thanking his coaches, family and friends at for being with him along his journey.

“Without y’all none of this would’ve been possible,” said Harris in his thank you message.

A native of Shorterville in Henry County, Harris attended Abbeville and played for the quarterback for the Yellowjackets, as well as basketball. As a football player, Harris earned an ASWA Class 2A All-State spotlight as an honorable mention.

Harris has played in the Gamecocks program since 2017, during which time he played as a defensive back and safety. In six seasons of playing time from 2018 through 2023, Harris played in a Jax State-career record 58 games, recording 262 total tackles (162 solo, 100 assisted) which ranks 6th all time at JSU. Harris also recorded 4 interceptions during his career, 13 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble and fumble recovery.

