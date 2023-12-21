Wiregrass Gives Back
Warmer Air Returns

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Skies cleared out last night and into early this morning, once again getting the day off to a chilly start. Clouds return to the region today, but we should see enough sunshine to bring temperatures in most locations up into the lower 60s. We’ll continue to gradually warm up over the next few days before showers and thunderstorms move through the region on Christmas Day. We’ll turn drier and cool off some once again by the middle of next week.

TODAY – Passing high clouds. High near 62°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 38°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Passing high clouds. High near 64°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 69°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 67° 10% PM

MON: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 66° 80%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 66° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small craft use caution.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

