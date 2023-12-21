Warmer Air Returns

SYNOPSIS – Skies cleared out last night and into early this morning, once again getting the day off to a chilly start. Clouds return to the region today, but we should see enough sunshine to bring temperatures in most locations up into the lower 60s. We’ll continue to gradually warm up over the next few days before showers and thunderstorms move through the region on Christmas Day. We’ll turn drier and cool off some once again by the middle of next week.

TODAY – Passing high clouds. High near 62°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 38°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Passing high clouds. High near 64°. Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 46° High: 69°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 67° 10% PM

MON: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 66° 80%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 66° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 45° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small craft use caution.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

