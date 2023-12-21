Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Two dead, officer injured after Dale County fire

An Ozark police officer directing traffic related to the fire was struck by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital.
generic fire
generic fire(Mgn)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A house fire near Ozark took the lives of two people early Wednesday, Dale County Coroner John Cawley confirmed to News4.

Another person, an Ozark police officer directing traffic related to the fire, was struck by a vehicle and rushed to a hospital in what Deputy Ozark Police Chief Michael Bryan described as stable and alert condition.

The fire happened along Dale County Highway 229, about five miles north of Ozark and near the U.S. 231 intersection.

Cawley described the victims as elderly and said their identities would be released after he verified the notification of relatives.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman
Durwood Ard, 72, was a businessman who lived in the area for several decades.
Plea for help solving this man’s murder
An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Blakely
Dothan Leisure Services director Alison Hall says increased salaries are the reason for the...
Water World admission prices to increase in 2024
Erik Cabrera was put on administrative leave on Monday after the city council meeting, only to...
Abbeville interim chief of police resigns

Latest News

With Christmas just days away and people out and about shopping for last minute gifts, people...
Dothan Police ramping up patrols for holiday season
The obstacle of blindness was not enough to stop the brothers, who recently graduated from...
Enterprise twins overcome obstacles to graduate from Troy University
Dixon is a former superintendent and is a lifetime Holmes County resident.
City council vacancy filled in Bonifay
Interim Police Chief Eric Cabrera was recently put on administrative leave and resigned from...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office stepping in for Abbeville Police