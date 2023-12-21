Turning Warmer As We Eye Christmas Thunderstorms

SYNOPSIS – A warm-up is underway which will carry into the weekend, boosting highs Saturday to near 70°. Clouds will thicken on Sunday, with a round of showers and thunderstorms set to arrive Sunday night into Christmas Day. Some of the storms on Christmas could be on the strong side.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 38°. Winds light ENE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 66°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 43°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny, a shower late. Low: 52° High: 67° 10%

MON: Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 59° High: 66° 90%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 64° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 60° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

