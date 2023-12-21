Wiregrass Gives Back
Lindsay Shiver headed to U.S. despite Bahamas murder charge

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but...
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the murder for hire failed.(Source: United Press International, Inc.)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lindsay Shiver, a former Houston County pageant queen, received permission to travel from the Bahamas, where she faces murder charges, Eyewitness News reports.

A judge cleared her to come to the U.S. but restricted her to GPS tracking devices and ordered her to stay away from her husband, whom police claim she plotted to kill last summer.

Investigators say Shiver conspired with Terrance Bethel, reported to be her Caribbean lover, and Faron Newbold, who police believe would have killed Robert had officers not foiled their alleged plot.

All three pleaded not guilty and await trial.

Records indicate that Robert and Lindsay Shiver have counterclaims in a messy divorce in Thomasville, Georgia, where the couple shared a $2.4 million mansion until they split in the spring.

A former Auburn football player, Robert is vice president of an insurance company with a brief professional football career.

In 2005, Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County and finished 2nd runner-up in that year’s National Peanut Pageant.

She attended Houston Academy, an elite Dothan private school, and met Robert when they attended college at Auburn.

The couple has three children.

Shiver’s parents and other family reside in Houston County.

