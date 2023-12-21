Henry County Sheriff’s Office stepping in for Abbeville Police

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - With the recent suspension turned resignation of now-former interim police chief Erik Cabrera, a gap has been left open for law enforcement protection in Abbeville.

“We had some complaints and allegations that we did not know about and it was said in the council. We have found that out to be true,” Mayor of Abbeville Jimmy Money said.

Now with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office filling in for Abbeville, it’s causing more work on both ends to make sure everyone is safe this holiday season.

“We want to not only provide a safe place for people to raise their family and kids, but also have that Mayberry type where everybody wants to come here and feel comfortable here,” Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said.

Blankenship was Abbeville’s police chief before he became the sheriff of Henry County. He said finding someone who wants to be in law enforcement is an issue nationwide.

“The whole law enforcement community as a whole is struggling to find people who want to do this job anymore. Unfortunately, the work environment and everything else have led to outsourcing to other occupations and other careers,” Sheriff Blankenship said.

Sheriff Blankenship said thankfully his team is fully staffed. He told News4 he does not mind helping the city where it all started for his career.

“We are not going to let the citizens go without. Even if that means us shifting around our resources or an extra person answering the calls within the city if they are in need. We are going to do whatever we need to to make sure the citizens are provided for,” Sheriff Blankenship expressed.

The city of Abbeville will be taking applications for the chief of police position until January 10th. They are also looking to hire more police officers.

Applications can be picked up from the Abbeville City Hall.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.