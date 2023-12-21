Wiregrass Gives Back
Former online scammer shares how to protect yourself while online Christmas shopping

A former scammer says people should pay attention to details that could be indications that...
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just five days away from Christmas, but as people wrap up that last minute shopping, they need to be aware of scammers looking to take their money.

One person says he scammed people for five years before deciding to change his ways. He says the holidays are the perfect opportunity to take advantage of people who are more concerned with finding good deals than verifying the site they’re buying from.

One scam he says is on the rise this season are scammers posing as “legitimate businesses” like Amazon or Walmart and offering items at considerably lower prices.

A lot of times you will see advertisements for their fake websites on social media with these cheaper prices.

While many are trying to find ways to save money on the perfect gift, if a deal seems too good to be true then it probably is.

“People are so vulnerable this period of time because they are in a rush, some people will start shopping maybe two to three days to Christmas, maybe a day to Christmas. They’re in so much rush, they might want to go for something cheaper,” says Chris Maxwell, a former scammer. “In the process of going for something cheaper they fall victim of scam.”

Maxwell says another good way to figure out whether a site is real is by checking the URL. Legitimate business sites typically have URLs that end in .com or .net.

Also look for errors in grammar, Maxwell says scammers often make spelling mistakes.

