Fifth grader surpasses 20,000 total cans collected for food banks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the last four years, fifth grader Thaddeus Brown has collected cans of food to donate to local food banks.

This year, Brown collected 5,206 cans, surpassing a total of 20,000 cans over the past four years.

“I found out people were hungry, and I didn’t want people to be hungry, so I started collecting them,” said Brown. “It’s just something I saw out of the goodness of my heart.”

5200 cans, for this year alone, is enough to make more than 4,000 meals according to Wiregrass Area Food Bank Assistant Director, Julie Gonzalez.

“It was hard work. My arms and legs hurt sometimes from bringing so much, but it was pretty exciting,” said Brown.

Thaddeus’ mother, Melanie Brown, says the child has sold his toys and other belongings at yard sales and has community members on board to help with financial donations to get more cans.

“It makes me feel good to know he can be young and still make such a big difference,” said Melanie Brown.

While many people get gifts on Christmas, Some are just hopefully for a good meal. Luckily, there are people like Thaddeus, who hope to fill the hearts and stomachs of people across the Wiregrass.

“I’ll be happy, and I know a bunch of other people that are hungry will be happy,” said Thaddeus. “If we all do a little bit, then we can make a big difference.”

In addition to donating food, Thaddeus dresses up as Santa Clause for the Geneva Senior Center every year.

