Enterprise leaders share progress on developing recreation center

Enterprise city leaders met to tour the developing Recreation and Aquatics Center on Wednesday.(City of Enterprise | City of Enterprise Facebook page)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise city leaders met on Wednesday to see the progress made on the new Recreation and Aquatics Center.

The group toured the Lee Street construction site for an hour to view the developing structure that will house four gyms for public sports, a six-lane swimming pool with zero depth entry, an aquatics play structure, locker rooms, and other amenities.

The facility will house four gyms for public sports, a six lane swimming pool with zero depth entry, an aquatics play structure, along with locker rooms and other amenities.(City of Enterprise Facebook page)

The Recreation and Aquatics Center will be the largest municipal facility in Enterprise once construction is finished.

The new structure will also be attached to the old Moose Hope Gym.(City of Enterprise | City of Enterprise Facebook page)

“Thanks to the vision of Mayor Cooper and members of the Enterprise City Council, our citizens will be able to enjoy this incredible facility that will be the talk of not only the town but of the Wiregrass and the state,” said Director of Community Services and Recreation Billy Powell. “We are appreciative of their support as well as the citizens of Enterprise who supported this project. We can’t wait to invite everyone out for a grand opening once the project is complete.”

The space is expected to be open to the public by the end of 2024.

+

