On the dotted line: Wildcat duo taking next steps in football careers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Troy Trojans start the Gerad Parker era off on the right foot on National Signing Day.

Enterprise Wildcat 3-star athlete Keion Dunlap has signed with the Trojans.

Dunlap had previously committed to Indiana, but decommitted two weeks ago.

Dunlap was huge for the Wildcats in 2023. He played both running back and safety this season.

He rushed for 1,180 yards and 17 touchdowns in his lone season at running back.

“I’ll probably start off as a running back and you know if I produce good, I’ll probably stay,” Dunlap said. “If they line me more as a safety, then I’m probably going to change over there. Really you know pretty good with both but running the ball is pretty fun, scoring touchdowns, and making fools out of everybody else is pretty fun.”

Dunlap will join former Wildcat teammate MJ Johnson when he heads to Troy.

Dunlap wasn’t the only Wildcat to put pen to paper.

Defensive lineman Fred Vili has decided to stay in Alabama.

He’ll be taking his talents to North Alabama.

Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon said Vili was arguably the best defensive player in the 7A region this season.

He wreaked havoc on offenses the past two seasons. Vili racked up 127 total tackles, including 25 for losses and five quarterback sacks.

He caused two fumbles and recovered two fumbles while returning one for a 70-yard touchdown.

“I want to thank God and Jesus Christ my savior,” said Vili. “Second of all, I want to thank my family, my mom for the support and thankful for the coaches for teaching me how to play the game. This is a blessing to have the talent.”

