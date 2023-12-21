On the dotted line: Caleb Dozier

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- In Headland, a much-anticipated day for 3-star athlete Caleb Dozier.

The two-way player signed to continue playing football at Georgia Tech.

With three years on varsity, Dozier had 142 receptions for 2,439 yards and 27 touchdowns adding two rushing touchdowns.

On defense, he had 261 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one interception and two defensive touchdowns.

“It’s very surreal. I mean, I’ve always dreamed of this moment, you know, as a kid,” Dozier said. “I’ve always wanted to play collegiate ball somewhere, no matter what sport it was just collegiate ball and pursue my dreams.”

