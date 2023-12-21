Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

City council vacancy filled in Bonifay

Eddie Dixon, former Superintendent of the Holmes County District School Board, was appointed after a unanimous vote.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A vacancy among the Bonifay City Council has been filled.

Eddie Dixon was unanimously voted as the next member of the city council, which has had a vacant spot since September 5, when then-councilman Larry Cook stepped up to the vacant mayor spot.

Dixon is a former superintendent of the Holmes District School Board and a lifetime resident of Holmes County, spending the past 20 years in Bonifay.

“Bonifay is full of great people and great traditions and I thought maybe I could help make things better,” said Dixon.

Dixon was chosen as one of five applicants.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman
Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location
Diablo's Southwest Grill & Cantina Dothan
Downtown Dothan eatery closing after 4 years of business
Durwood Ard, 72, was a businessman who lived in the area for several decades.
Plea for help solving this man’s murder
Dothan Leisure Services director Alison Hall says increased salaries are the reason for the...
Water World admission prices to increase in 2024

Latest News

Interim Police Chief Eric Cabrera was recently put on administrative leave and resigned from...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office stepping in for Abbeville Police
Brown has been collecting cans annually for the last four years.
Fifth grader surpasses 20,000 total cans collected for food banks
Alabama State Troopers visit sick Wiregrass children
ALEA drops off trooper bears to children at Dothan clinic
What board games are your favorites? Let us know in the comments!
What's Trending?: A look inside the new Toys "R" Us & Games Day