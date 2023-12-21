City council vacancy filled in Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A vacancy among the Bonifay City Council has been filled.

Eddie Dixon was unanimously voted as the next member of the city council, which has had a vacant spot since September 5, when then-councilman Larry Cook stepped up to the vacant mayor spot.

Dixon is a former superintendent of the Holmes District School Board and a lifetime resident of Holmes County, spending the past 20 years in Bonifay.

“Bonifay is full of great people and great traditions and I thought maybe I could help make things better,” said Dixon.

Dixon was chosen as one of five applicants.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.