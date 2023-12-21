Bahamas-bound cruise ship diverted to New England and Canada due to storm

Wiregrass Gives Back
By WMTW via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Hopefully, passengers didn’t pack only swimsuits because travelers on the MSC Meraviglia had to trade in the Bahamas for New England and Canada in December.

The cruise ship arrived in Portland, Maine, on Wednesday for an offseason stop.

The original seven-day trip was supposed to set sail from New York to the Bahamas this week, but the itinerary changed because of bad weather hitting the Bahamas and South Florida.

Guests were given a choice to either cancel their trip for a future cruise credit or stick with the new ports of call.

The cruise ship was set to arrive in Saint John, Canada, on Thursday after stops in Boston and Portland.

It will then return to Brooklyn on Saturday.

The ship is carrying about 2,900 passengers.

