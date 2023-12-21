ALEA drops off trooper bears to children at Dothan clinic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Children at the Dothan Pediatric Clinic got a nice surprise on Wednesday.

Alabama State Troopers made a special delivery to the clinic’s young residents, gifting them with an ALEA teddy bear to make them feel just a little better.

This is something the law enforcement agency does every year to spread holiday cheer.

Trooper Kendra McKinney says it is important to spend this time with the kids, especially for those who may not be able to go home for Christmas.

“It is very touching for us to share that moment with the kids because usually when people see law enforcement or police, they think it is an emergency or some kids are scared of the police, so to be able to have that opportunity to show them that ‘hey, we are still people at the end of the day,’” McKinney said.

Earlier this week, troopers visited kids at Southeast Health Medical Center to hand out trooper bears.

Trooper McKinney says it is something she looks forward to each year.

