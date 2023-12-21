Alabama mental health experts share resources for people struggling this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This holiday season, the Alabama Department of Mental Health wants to share a message of hope.

If you or someone you love is experiencing feelings of despair or grief, or is in a suicidal crisis, help is available at your fingertips by calling or texting 988, the mental health crisis hotline.

This is a valuable resource, especially during the holidays.

“For a lot of reasons individuals are dealing with grief around the holidays, or pressure of gifts and purchasing,” said Erica Barnett with Carastar Health.

Health experts say it’s okay if you don’t feel the Christmas cheer, but they also recommend reaching out to your loved ones or asking for help.

“All of our services are confidential. It can range from someone who’s dealing with depression to someone who is suicidal,” said Barnett.

Carastar Health is the main crisis center for the River Region. This is one of 5 crisis centers located around the state where people can go for mental health services or be referred to through 988.

According to ADMH, since the hotline started last July, 61,032 Alabamians have called or texted the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“It has dramatically changed the way people access behavioral health care in our state. I think the numbers really show that it was a struggle for people to figure out how to even access the services that we offer,” said Kimberly Boswell, ADMH Commissioner.

Many people who call or text 988 get a state operator, but there is concern that 20% of Alabamians who call 988 are routed to a national call center. That’s why the ADMH advocates for additional funding from lawmakers. They want to keep more of those calls in the state.

Boswell feels it’s important to have someone answering the phone in Alabama who can talk about the resources and counseling Alabama provides.

“988 is the gateway to all of our 24/7 crisis services in our state,” said Boswell.

Boswell also says this time of year, they see an increase in substance use. Narcan, a drug to reverse overdoses, is now available in pharmacies over the counter. Experts recommend always having some nearby.

To get help, all you need to do is call or text 988, or show up to a crisis center in person. Both are available 24/7.

