Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

3rd annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion underway

Dothan got some revenge against Cottonwood after a recent loss to them, winning 37-25 on Wednesday.
By Briana Jones
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Chipley Tigers look to defend their title against 11 hungry teams in the third annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion. Check out highlights from some key games throughout the week at Headland High School.

Final Scores:

G.W. Long 52, Headland 38

Dothan 37, Cottonwood 25

Rehobeth 34, Cairo 27

Wicksburg will head to round 2 after a 43-23 win over Dale County.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman
Durwood Ard, 72, was a businessman who lived in the area for several decades.
Plea for help solving this man’s murder
An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a...
Investigation underway after body discovered in Blakely
Dothan Leisure Services director Alison Hall says increased salaries are the reason for the...
Water World admission prices to increase in 2024
Erik Cabrera was put on administrative leave on Monday after the city council meeting, only to...
Abbeville interim chief of police resigns

Latest News

The 3-star athlete for Headland will take his talents to Atlanta, as he signed to continue his...
On the dotted line: Caleb Dozier
The 3-star athlete for Headland will take his talents to Atlanta, as he signed to continue his...
On the dotted line: Caleb Dozier
Wicksburg will head to round 2 after a 43-23 win over Dale County.
Lady Panthers move on in Dothan Holiday Explosion
Dothan got some revenge against Cottonwood after a recent loss to them, winning 37-25 on...
Lady Wolves best Bears in 3rd annual Holiday Explosion