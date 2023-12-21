3rd annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion underway
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Chipley Tigers look to defend their title against 11 hungry teams in the third annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion. Check out highlights from some key games throughout the week at Headland High School.
Final Scores:
G.W. Long 52, Headland 38
Dothan 37, Cottonwood 25
Rehobeth 34, Cairo 27
