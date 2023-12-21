3rd annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion underway

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The Chipley Tigers look to defend their title against 11 hungry teams in the third annual Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion. Check out highlights from some key games throughout the week at Headland High School.

Final Scores:

G.W. Long 52, Headland 38

Dothan 37, Cottonwood 25

Rehobeth 34, Cairo 27

Wicksburg will head to round 2 after a 43-23 win over Dale County.

