Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame wall unveiled at Rip Hewes Stadium

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The legends of Wiregrass sports now have a new home.

The Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame can now be found at Rip Hewes Stadium after leaving the Civic Center.

The organization unveiled the new plaque wall Tuesday afternoon, showcasing 14 plaques, each with two classes on them.

“When they started renovations at Rip Hewes Stadium, we started talking to city officials and this is what all came about. It came to fruition,” said Jon Johnson, the president of WSHOF. “We’re very excited that people can come out and see the names of our sports heroes of the past.”

Back in August, the 29th Hall of Fame class was inducted into the Wiregrass Hall of Fame. While that class is not being showcased yet, many inductees came out to see their name carved into the history of Wiregrass Sports yet again.

“It means the world to you, especially when all you’ve ever wanted to do in your life is coach and play ball,” said Tom Vickers, class of 2008. “That’s what you did until you got to old, then when you get to old, you just have to go on over by the wayside.”

The plaque wall provided a chance for Wiregrass’ best to be honored for their work on the field.

“This is one of the greatest honors I have ever had., said David Snell, class of 2001. “It’s just a great honor for me to be able to raise my family in this area and to be a part of this wonderful organization.”

Now, every kid who laces up a pair of cleats at Rip Hewes can see what they are playing for.

“There’s a lot of great sports heroes throughout the years, and a lot of them are recognized here and there’s a lot to still be inducted,” said Johnson. “If you are a young athlete, hopefully you’ll inspire to be one of these as well.”

WSHOF President Jon Johnson says the funding from the city made this possible.

