Where Can You Experience A White Christmas?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It would be a thrill for many to experience the kind of white Christmas portrayed in movies. Just having a few flurries hitting the ground would bring a rare sight to the Wiregrass. Historical climate records show that we are only dreaming of such a thing.

Historical White Christmas Probability (WTVY)

Lets examine a place that regularly experiences a white Christmas based on weather records. There is a 76-90% chance that residents of Minneapolis will have at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas day. They have the temperatures to easily back up the likelihood of this happening on most years. With an average high temperature of around 24-25 degrees in December and January, it’s easy to have the cold air for snow during this time.

Minneapolis Climate Data (WTVY)

Minneapolis Average Snowfall (WTVY)

According to the above snowfall graph, December can be the snowiest month with an average snowfall of about 11.5 inches. It’s not hard to believe that snow would be on the ground for Christmas day in Minneapolis.

Now let’s look at Dothan’s wintry/December statistics. It’s a whole different ballgame for us here near the Gulf Coast. The average high temperature ranges from 66 to 62 in December, with average lows as cold as 41. You need a decent low pressure system to come through when temperatures are cold enough to support snow. That’s easier said than done, given that our cold nights are usually brought on by high pressure coming in behind a front, with very dry air combined with the cold.

Dry Air Over The Southeast (WTVY)

The above image shows a large area of dry air across the southeast, and the associated temperatures are borderline cold enough for snow. If the moisture profile is not supportive, then you’re out of luck for any kind of precipitation.

Cold Temperatures Across The Southeast (WTVY)

To get snowfall, you need a below freezing atmosphere, enough moisture (temperature matching the dewpoint), and the ground to be cold enough for it to stick.

Precipitation type is dependent upon temperatures both above the surface and at ground level. (KALB)

The last notable wintry episode of course wasn’t on Christmas, but the Wiregrass did get memorable snowfall back in February of 2010. Enterprise saw about two inches and Dothan saw between 1 to 2 inches. The below article details some of what happened back on that day.

So, if you want a white Christmas, drive to the north and hope for the best.

