Water World admission prices to increase in 2024

Dothan Leisure Services director Alison Hall says increased salaries are the reason for the price hikes.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You’re going to need a few extra dollars to visit Water World this summer.

Dothan Leisure Services announced an increase in admissions prices at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

According to Alison Hall with Dothan Leisure Services, the increase is coming because “salaries exceeded income.”

Ticket prices are based off heights, separated by under 37 inches, 37-50 inches and 51 and up, costing $5, $15, and $20 respectively in 2024.

Those have raised from $2, $14, and $16.

In addition, annual passes for 2024 will be $75 preseason and $100 during season, compared to $60 and $75 in 2023.

Hall says while prices have increased, Water World remains below the cost of many other amenities in the Wiregrass and surrounding water parks in neighboring states.

