Warmer Stretch Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Our cold pattern will moderate late this week, leading to highs in the upper 60s for the weekend. Cloudiness will thicken on Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms following for Christmas Day.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 32°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Passing high cloudiness. High near 62°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – High clouds. Low near 38°.  Winds light ENE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny. Low: 52° High: 67° 10%

MON: Scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 57° High: 66° 80%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a shower possible late. Low: 60° High: 66° 20%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 60° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/NE at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

