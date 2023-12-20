Wiregrass Gives Back
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman

A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Holmes County.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Holmes County.

The crash occurred at around 7:07 p.m. near the intersection of Coursey Road and Spears Road, about 6 miles south of Sweet Gum Head near the Alabama-Florida state line.

According to the accident report released by Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Westville man were travelling west on Coursey Road when it crossed the roadway into the east lane. This resulted in a head-on collision with a second vehicle, driven by the 26-year-old Bonifay woman that was later pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

Both the driver of the first vehicle and his passenger, a 27-year-old Westville woman, were listed with serious injuries according to the report.

Pine Log Fire Department, New Hope Fire Department, Ponce De Leon Fire Department, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County EMS, Geneva EMS, Walton County Fire and EMS and two Medical Helicopters were listed as assisting on the scene alongside FHP.

Additional details, including identities of the three crash victims, were not made available during the release of information.

