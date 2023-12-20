Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Holmes County.

The crash occurred at around 7:07 p.m. near the intersection of Coursey Road and Spears Road, about 6 miles south of Sweet Gum Head near the Alabama-Florida state line.

According to the accident report released by Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Westville man were travelling west on Coursey Road when it crossed the roadway into the east lane. This resulted in a head-on collision with a second vehicle, driven by the 26-year-old Bonifay woman that was later pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Holmes County. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Both the driver of the first vehicle and his passenger, a 27-year-old Westville woman, were listed with serious injuries according to the report.

Pine Log Fire Department, New Hope Fire Department, Ponce De Leon Fire Department, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County EMS, Geneva EMS, Walton County Fire and EMS and two Medical Helicopters were listed as assisting on the scene alongside FHP.

Additional details, including identities of the three crash victims, were not made available during the release of information.

A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in Holmes County. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.