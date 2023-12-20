Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Santa Claus comes to Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass

Christmas is around the corner and Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass are already making kids dreams come true.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:49 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas is right around the corner.

Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass had a special treat for their kids, as the most jolly man around made a stop before his busiest work day of the year to say hi and hear some last minute Christmas wishes.

WATCH ABOVE: Hear what the Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass youngsters had to say on what they asked Santa for Christmas this year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location
Diablo's Southwest Grill & Cantina Dothan
Downtown Dothan eatery closing after 4 years of business
A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?
The Williams family has inhabited land in Columbia since the 1800s.
Why the Williams family is proud to be farmers

Latest News

Christmas is around the corner and Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass are already making kids...
Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass gets a visit from Santa
Rates will be raised $2.50 starting in April, adding up to an extra $60 a year for both.
Enterprise City Council votes yes to raise garbage and sewer rates
The project has an expected 14 month timeframe, with hopes of it being done around March 2025.
Opera House renovations expected to begin next month
Dothan Leisure Services director Alison Hall says increased salaries are the reason for the...
Water World admission prices to increase in 2024