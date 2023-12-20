Santa Claus comes to Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas is right around the corner.

Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass had a special treat for their kids, as the most jolly man around made a stop before his busiest work day of the year to say hi and hear some last minute Christmas wishes.

WATCH ABOVE: Hear what the Boys and Girls Club Wiregrass youngsters had to say on what they asked Santa for Christmas this year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.