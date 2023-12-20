Wiregrass Gives Back
Plea for help solving this man’s murder

Durwood Ard, 72, was a businessman who lived in the area for several decades.
Durwood Ard, 72, was a businessman who lived in the area for several decades.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County investigators are turning to public assistance in their quest for clues leading them to Durwood Ard’s killer.

They hope someone recalls seeing a person walking alongside U.S. 84 around Bay Springs and Wicksburg, a few miles west of Dothan, on Tuesday, December 12.

A 911 call summoned officers to Ard’s home after a family member found his body.

“It was determined during the investigation (that) foul play is suspected,“ Houston County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Brandon Barnes said in his statement on Wednesday.

Ard, 72, was a businessman who lived in the area for several decades.

Those with information about someone walking and possibly given a ride should call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 334-677-4808.

