Opera House renovations expected to begin next month

The project has an expected 14 month timeframe, with hopes of it being done around March 2025.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The renovation of the Dothan Opera House is set to be started next year.

The city commission passed a resolution at Tuesday’s meeting, signing a contract with Brasfield and Gorrie LLC to complete the renovation for nearly $17 million.

Mayor Mark Saliba says crews should be working on site as easy as January 2024.

The contract is over a 14-month time frame, meaning the project is expected to be complete by March 2025.

