Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board,...
A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore” on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. “Both crew members were killed.”

The station did not release their names pending notification of family members.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in woods in Burlington County’s Washington Township, the station said.

“New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods,” the station said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, the station said.

Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to New Jersey State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walk-On's is coming to Dothan next year
Here’s what’s going in Dothan’s old TGI Fridays location
Diablo's Southwest Grill & Cantina Dothan
Downtown Dothan eatery closing after 4 years of business
A Bonifay woman has died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening in...
Two-vehicle crash kills Bonifay woman
Artez Hammonds was sentenced to death in 1996
Could Dothan’s “evil” killer die in 2024?
The Williams family has inhabited land in Columbia since the 1800s.
Why the Williams family is proud to be farmers

Latest News

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace
President Joe Biden arrives at Philadelphia International Airport, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP...
In Milwaukee, Biden looks to highlight progress for Black-owned small businesses
California has used recycled wastewater for years. (KGO, CALIFORNIA WATER RESOURCES CONTROL...
Regulations to recycle California wastewater approved
The Colorado Supreme Court declared former President Trump ineligible for the White House...
Trump removed from 2024 Colorado election ballot