Investigation underway after body discovered in Blakely

An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a deceased man on Wednesday morning.(Blakely Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a deceased man on Wednesday morning.

Blakely Chief of Police Will Caudill told News4 that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. regarding a home along Mulberry Lane.

Upon arrival, a 42-year-old man was discovered inside the residence unresponsive. EMTs were called to the scene, and later confirmed the man to be dead.

Details are limited at this time, including the identity of the deceased, as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over investigation of the scene. GBI’s Region 15 office is expected to release additional information later.

