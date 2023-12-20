Wiregrass Gives Back
G.W. Long ranked number one school for academics in Wiregrass

G.W. Long received a 95 overall score from the Alabama Department of Education, making them one of the top 5 schools in the entire state.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - G.W. Long High School is the number one high school for academics in the Wiregrass.

That is according to the Alabama Department of Education’s report cards for the 2022-2023 school year.

G.W. Long received an overall score of 95 from the state, a mark that Principal Daniel Barrentine says makes them the number 4 ranked school in Alabama.

Some of the key factors in this score include academic achievement and growth, as well as the school’s graduation rate.

Barrentine says setting goals in strategic planning helped the school excel even more.

“Our teachers really buy into that. They work hard and find different strategies. We set that road map each year in the beginning by looking backward,” Barrentine said.

Test scores, individual student performance and data from the classroom are all a part of the preparation.

The high school was also rated at 98.2 for college readiness.

Barentine says they earned that grade from his students being so eager to prepare for the next level.

