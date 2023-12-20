G.W. Long ranked number one school for academics in Wiregrass

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - G.W. Long High School is the number one high school for academics in the Wiregrass.

That is according to the Alabama Department of Education’s report cards for the 2022-2023 school year.

G.W. Long received an overall score of 95 from the state, a mark that Principal Daniel Barrentine says makes them the number 4 ranked school in Alabama.

Some of the key factors in this score include academic achievement and growth, as well as the school’s graduation rate.

Barrentine says setting goals in strategic planning helped the school excel even more.

“Our teachers really buy into that. They work hard and find different strategies. We set that road map each year in the beginning by looking backward,” Barrentine said.

Test scores, individual student performance and data from the classroom are all a part of the preparation.

The high school was also rated at 98.2 for college readiness.

Barentine says they earned that grade from his students being so eager to prepare for the next level.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.