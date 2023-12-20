The Forum opens in downtown Dothan as new event venue

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan is celebrating the opening of a new facility downtown.

By now, you may have noticed a building on Main Street with the words “The Forum” across the front.

This is part of a three-phase project that aims to bring new living, dining and entertainment spaces to the area.

This building has a complex history and now, it opened a new chapter.

“This building was built in 1910. It has been a furniture store, it served as the courthouse for a number of years during the renovations of the Houston County Courthouse. It has been an office space, a church, so a number of different things,” David Stock, the owner of The Forum LLC, said.

Now, as The Forum, the 17,000-square-foot facility will serve as a multi-purpose space for events.

Stock hopes venues like this spark interest in Dothan and pulls people downtown.

“We really wanted to be able to have a place where you can encourage people to come downtown. There is a lot more to do downtown than people realize,” Stock said.

The Forum houses three indoor spaces and a green space.

“To get people to come down and use our facility to host their special events and make those memories is really important for us. Then to have them also maybe visit another business downtown, so it is really businesses helping businesses,” Stock said about his vision for the facility.

Stock is also the CEO of Kay Wayso LLC and is involved with other downtown development projects. He is hopeful that more and more people will realize the potential for Dothan’s development.

“We are only limited by our imagination. If we get behind something, and we support it as a community, Dothan, and the Wiregrass metro area, we have over 100,000 people here. So, what really can we not do?” Stock said, adding that “Downtown Dothan is really primed for growth and development. It is only a matter of time before we really start seeing the compounding efforts of everybody working together to see downtown Dothan really transform.”

People have already expressed interest in booking the facility and now things are up and running for business on the website.

Dothan’s downtown development plans also included tearing down old buildings around the historic hump. That and other areas will be utilized for new restaurants, parking and housing.

