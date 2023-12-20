Wiregrass Gives Back
Enterprise raising garbage and sewer rates starting in April

Rates will be raised $2.50 starting in April, adding up to an extra $60 a year for both.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - If you live in Enterprise and use the city’s garbage and sewer, you can expect to pay more in the coming months.

The city council approved a rate increase at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Rates will be raised by $2.50 starting in April 2024, an increase that adds up to a $60 yearly increase for both utilities.

That increase is expected to continue beyond 2024, with another $2.50 increased to both planned to be implemented by January 2025.

In addition, sewer usage costs for 2,000 gallons will be increased by 15%.

