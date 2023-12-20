Enterprise City Council to rename park in honor of longtime resident

Wiregrass Gives Back
Westside Community Park in Enterprise to be named after longtime resident Ray Helms
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise City Council passed a resolution to rename Westside Community Park on Tuesday in honor of Ray Helms who passed away in April 2020.

“Ray spent countless hours during his life working to improve the Westside Community Park for the betterment of the city,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “I think this is a fitting tribute to honor his memory.”

The park is located on the corner of West College Street and North Ann Street.

The request to rename the park to “Ray Helms Westside Community Park” was made at a council meeting on Dec. 5 by Westside Community Association President Charlene Goolsby, who mentioned Helms’ part in different park improvements to add a gazebo and pavilion to the park.

“Ray Helms, the chairman of the park committee, dedicated most of his free time to make those projects happen,” Goolsby said. “The Westside Community Park would not be the wonderful place it is today had it not been for Ray’s dedication.”

The Westside Community Association will purchase a new sign while the City of Enterprise organizes a site for the sign reflecting the park’s new name.

