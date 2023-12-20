Dealing with depression during the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many will be rocking around this Christmas holiday, for some it’s a little more lonely. Some will be dealing with grief and might not be up for spreading holiday cheer.

Grief looks different for some people during the holidays. For some it’s a breakup, while others could be dealing with a loved one not being here anymore.

Whatever the reason, clinical psychologist Josh Klapow says you don’t want to isolate yourself. You don’t have to force yourself to go to every social outing, but some social interaction with friends or close family members is good. He says sometimes people who are grieving during this time of year don’t speak up because they don’t want to kill the holiday spirit, but you want to try to communicate what you’re feeling and going through to those you love.

“Reaching out to people you know and letting them know you’re hurting is something they want to hear in most cases. What they don’t want to know is you’re hurting and you never said anything. So if you’re grieving during this time, during the holiday time, reach out to the people you know, let them know you’re hurting, let them support you,” said Klapow.

He also said you want to give yourself permission to grieve and understand that there are other people out there who feel the same way you do. He encourages you to check out support groups online and connect with other people who feel the same way.

