Chilly Mornings Continue

SYNOPSIS – Lower to middle 30s once again greeted us as we walked out the door to get our Wednesday morning underway, and we can expect to see a couple more mornings in the 30s before we finally start turning warmer to end the week. Clouds increase with temperatures through Christmas Eve on Sunday, then showers and a few thunderstorms are expected around the region on Christmas Day.

TODAY – Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 57°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 33°. Winds light ENE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny with primarily high clouds. High near 62°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 64°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 68°

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 67° 10%

MON: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 68° 60%

TUE: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low: 58° High: 66° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small craft use caution through the morning.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts, diminishing to 10-15 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

