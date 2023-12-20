Arrest made in death of Blakely man

Wiregrass Gives Back
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the death of Terrance Davis of Blakey.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Crysta Collins, 41, of Blakely was arrested on Thursday.

She is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

An investigation is now underway in Early County, Georgia following the discovery of a deceased man on Wednesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as Terrance Davis, 42, of Blakely, GA.

Blakely Chief of Police Will Caudill told News4 that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. regarding a home along Mulberry Lane.

Upon arrival, Davis was found inside the residence unresponsive. EMTs were called to the scene, and later confirmed he was dead.

An autopsy will confirm the cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.

