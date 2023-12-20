Abbeville interim chief of police resigns

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Abbeville is once again looking for a new police chief.

Interim chief Erik Cabrera was put on administrative leave Monday after the city council meeting.

Mayor Jimmy Money said there were claims made about Cabrera that turned out to be true. After putting him on administrative leave, Cabrera stepped down from the job on Tuesday morning.

Now, the city is without a chief and several other officers.

“We are not hurt by the shortage because the county is picking up the slack. A small town...we are managing,” Mayor Money said.

Cabrera was with the department for about a year. Mayor Money said right now they have four officers and typically have about nine total.

