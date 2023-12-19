Why the Williams family is proud to be farmers

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Will Polston
Dec. 19, 2023
COLUMBIA, Ala. (WTVY) - At least six generations of the Williams family has been traced back to working on the land in Columbia.

Between row crops and cattle, Circle W Farms stays busy with some form of agriculture year-round.

“We take a lot of pride in our farm, that it is multi-generational and we are stewards of this land, like you said,” said Andy Williams. “We can try to take care of it and we want it to be as good or better than when we first got it.”

Andy Williams says they have been able to trace back their family tree to the 1850s, all working as farmers in Columbia, on the same land they work today.

After six generations have put boots to the ground, change is inevitable.

The Williams family is always looking for the next big thing in agriculture. Leading them to use a drone for their crop spraying.

“We’ve gone from small tractors and field equipment to GPS tractors, and now we’re flying on aircraft, technically is what we’re doing,” said Jason Williams, Andy’s son who is also a certified drone pilot. “So, it’s a very neat transition over the last 100 years to see how far farming has gone.”

Tech changes are one of the most fascinating parts of the business to Sammy Williams, Andy’s brother.

“It’s just amazing the technology that’s behind it, and I look forward to seeing what’s happening in agriculture next year and the next year,” said Sammy Williams.

For Jason, it is the family connection.

“I’m proud to be a farmer because I get to be part of this business with my dad, both my uncles and my cousin,” said Jason Williams.

For Andy, it’s seeing all the hard work come to fruition.

“Corn, cotton, or peanuts, just watching it grow from a tiny seed until you harvest it,” said Andy Williams. “Watching the miracle of it growing is just something that you can’t imagine.”

Regardless of their reasoning, the entire Williams family is proud to be farmers.

